    Jordanian Air Force strikes Islamic State targets in Syria

    Jordan"s air force has carried out air strikes against Islamic State targets in southern Syria as part of a US-led overnight operation.

    The Times of Israel, cited by Report, said the Jordanian military confirmed its participation in the operation.

    In a statement, the Jordanian army said it had joined the strikes "to prevent extremist organizations from using these areas as launch pads to threaten the security of countries neighboring Syria."

