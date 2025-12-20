Jordanian Air Force strikes Islamic State targets in Syria
Other countries
- 20 December, 2025
- 16:24
Jordan"s air force has carried out air strikes against Islamic State targets in southern Syria as part of a US-led overnight operation.
The Times of Israel, cited by Report, said the Jordanian military confirmed its participation in the operation.
In a statement, the Jordanian army said it had joined the strikes "to prevent extremist organizations from using these areas as launch pads to threaten the security of countries neighboring Syria."
Latest News
16:52
Erdogan: Türkiye's defense exports rise 30% since start of yearOther countries
16:36
Azerbaijan boosts direct investment in Türkiye in January–SeptemberFinance
16:24
Jordanian Air Force strikes Islamic State targets in SyriaOther countries
16:16
Ukraine and Portugal agree on joint production of maritime drones — UPDATEOther countries
16:03
Azerbaijan boosts direct investment in Russia in January–SeptemberFinance
15:45
Photo
Azerbaijani judicial delegation visits AlbaniaForeign policy
15:43
More than 60 Azerbaijani students in Georgia receive state scholarshipsEducation and science
15:32
Azerbaijan reduces crude oil exports to TürkiyeEnergy
15:24