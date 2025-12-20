Central Asia–Center gas pipeline disrupted in Russia's Volgograd region
20 December, 2025
- 17:11
The Central Asia–Center main gas pipeline has gone out of service in Russia's Volgograd region, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.
The incident was reportedly caused by ground subsidence that occurred on December 19. Emergency and special service vehicles were dispatched to the scene.
Gas transportation through the pipeline has been suspended for an unspecified period.
The pipeline is part of Gazprom's gas transmission system and delivers natural gas from Turkmenistan to Russia via Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.
The Central Asia–Center gas pipeline had previously gone out of service in the Volgograd region on August 2, 2025, due to explosions near the village of Dinamovskoye.
