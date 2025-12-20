Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan raises cement exports in January–November

    Business
    • 20 December, 2025
    • 17:10
    Azerbaijan raises cement exports in January–November

    Azerbaijan exported 869,678 tons of cement, in finished or clinker form, worth $54.4 million during January–November this year, according to the State Customs Committee, Report says.

    Compared with the same period last year, the value of cement exports rose by 13.1%, while the volume increased by 12.4%.

    Cement accounted for 1.83% of Azerbaijan"s exports of key non-oil products.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported key non-oil products worth $2.65 billion in total, which is 2.4% less than in the same period of 2023.

    Azərbaycandan ixrac edilən sementin dəyəri 12 %-dən çox artıb

