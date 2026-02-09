Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Amnesty applied in Azerbaijan to over 15,000 people

    Incident
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 11:44
    Amnesty applied in Azerbaijan to over 15,000 people

    The amnesty act was applied to 15,119 individuals by the Penitentiary and Probation Services, as well as the Investigative Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice, between December 22, 2025, and February 8, 2026, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Justice.

    Some 5,148 individuals were released from fixed-term imprisonment, and 8,914 from non-custodial sentences.

    Furthermore, 1,045 individuals had their sentences reduced by six months. Another 12 individuals were released from criminal liability in cases pending before the investigative bodies of the justice system.

    Among those released were 15 participants in the Patriotic War, as well as 15 individuals who had turned 60 by the date the decree came into effect.

    Of those granted amnesty, 1,216 were convicted of crimes that pose little public danger, 13,054 were convicted of less serious crimes, and 849 were convicted of serious crimes.

    Among those granted amnesty are 14,345 men, including 18 minors, and 774 women.

    The amnesty is ongoing.

    The parliamentary resolution declaring amnesty in connection with the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" was adopted on December 19, 2025.

    Azerbaijan amnesty Patriotic War
    Amnistiya aktı indiyədək 15 mindən çox şəxsə şamil edilib
    В Азербайджане амнистия применена в отношении более 15 тыс. человек

    Latest News

    13:22
    Photo

    SOCAR, GL Group discuss investment prospects for oil fields in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    13:16

    Georgian FM Maka Bochorishvili to pay official visit to Hungary

    Region
    13:00

    Lebanon's Tripoli building collapse kills 14

    Other countries
    12:56
    Photo

    Defense ministers of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss military-technical cooperation

    Military
    12:38

    Azerbaijan reduces spending on chemical imports from Türkiye

    Business
    12:36

    Azerbaijan imports $1.35M worth fruits and vegetables from Türkiye in January

    AIC
    12:32

    Spanish train drivers to begin nationwide strike after fatal crashes

    Other countries
    12:14
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation of US Chamber of Commerce

    Foreign policy
    12:08

    Shahin Aliyev: Europe showing interest in Azerbaijani cybersecurity startup

    ICT
    All News Feed