Amnesty applied in Azerbaijan to over 15,000 people

The amnesty act was applied to 15,119 individuals by the Penitentiary and Probation Services, as well as the Investigative Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice, between December 22, 2025, and February 8, 2026, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Justice.

Some 5,148 individuals were released from fixed-term imprisonment, and 8,914 from non-custodial sentences.

Furthermore, 1,045 individuals had their sentences reduced by six months. Another 12 individuals were released from criminal liability in cases pending before the investigative bodies of the justice system.

Among those released were 15 participants in the Patriotic War, as well as 15 individuals who had turned 60 by the date the decree came into effect.

Of those granted amnesty, 1,216 were convicted of crimes that pose little public danger, 13,054 were convicted of less serious crimes, and 849 were convicted of serious crimes.

Among those granted amnesty are 14,345 men, including 18 minors, and 774 women.

The amnesty is ongoing.

The parliamentary resolution declaring amnesty in connection with the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" was adopted on December 19, 2025.