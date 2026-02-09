Shahin Aliyev: Europe showing interest in Azerbaijani cybersecurity startup

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 12:08
    Several European countries are showing strong interest in the Azerbaijani cybersecurity startup Cypho, Shahin Aliyev, deputy chairman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, told journalists at an event dedicated to the sixth graduation of specialists from the Azerbaijan Cyber ​​Security Center, Report informs.

    He noted the growing international interest in local cybersecurity products:

    "In particular, Türkiye and several European countries have shown serious interest in the local cybersecurity startup Cypho, and negotiations in this area are ongoing. Furthermore, countries in Central Asia and Africa are also expressing interest in the center's operating model."

    According to the deputy chairman, referring to a report from the International Telecommunication Union, Azerbaijan has risen 40 positions in the cybersecurity rankings in recent years, surpassing several leading countries: "The adoption of a national strategy, strengthening human resources, and structural reforms in government institutions are cited as key factors driving this rapid development."

    Şahin Əliyev: "Yerli kibertəhlükəsizlik startapına Avropada ciddi maraq var"
    Шахин Алиев: В Европе проявляют интерес к азербайджанскому стартапу в сфере кибербезопасности

