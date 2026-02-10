Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for US Vice President JD Vance

    Foreign policy
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 18:08
    Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for US Vice President JD Vance

    An official welcome ceremony was held on February 10 for Vice President of the United States James David Vance, Report informs.

    A guard of honor was lined up for the US Vice President in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed US Vice President James David Vance.

    The chief of the guard of honor reported to Vice President James David Vance.

    The national anthems of the United States of America and the Republic of Azerbaijan were then performed.

    The members of the Azerbaijani delegation were presented to Vice President James David Vance, while the members of the United States delegation were introduced to the President of Azerbaijan.

    The guard of honor marched past President Ilham Aliyev and Vice President James David Vance to the accompaniment of a military march.

    They posed together for photographs.

    Photo
    Photo
