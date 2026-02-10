Death toll from ferry disaster in Philippines exceeds 50
The number of deaths from the sinking of the Trisha Kerstin 3 ferry in southern Philippines has risen to 51, the country's coast guard said, Report informs via ABS-CBN News.
Earlier, 45 fatalities had been reported.
After the resumption of search operations, divers found the bodies of two children and three adults on board the sunken vessel.
The passenger ferry, operating a route from Zamboanga City to Jolo City, sank on the evening of January 25 near Baluk Island in Basilan Province. A total of 316 passengers were rescued.
