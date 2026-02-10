Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Death toll from ferry disaster in Philippines exceeds 50

    Other countries
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 17:27
    Death toll from ferry disaster in Philippines exceeds 50

    The number of deaths from the sinking of the Trisha Kerstin 3 ferry in southern Philippines has risen to 51, the country's coast guard said, Report informs via ABS-CBN News.

    Earlier, 45 fatalities had been reported.

    After the resumption of search operations, divers found the bodies of two children and three adults on board the sunken vessel.

    The passenger ferry, operating a route from Zamboanga City to Jolo City, sank on the evening of January 25 near Baluk Island in Basilan Province. A total of 316 passengers were rescued.

    Philippines ferry disaster
    Filippində qəza qurbanlarının sayı 50 nəfəri ötüb
    Число жертв крушения парома на Филиппинах превысило 50 человек

