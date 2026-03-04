IDF strikes Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in Beirut
Other countries
- 04 March, 2026
- 15:26
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck command centers and an intelligence headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut over the past 24 hours.
According to Report, the IDF said it carried out a series of strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in the Lebanese capital. The targets included an underground weapons depot and additional command centers.
The statement added that a facility used by Hezbollah for attacks, intelligence gathering, and propaganda was also hit.
The IDF emphasized that the actions are aimed at protecting Israel and its citizens from threats posed by Hezbollah.
