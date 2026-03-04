Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    SPP holds talks with 20 gas suppliers, including Azerbaijan

    Energy
    04 March, 2026
    SPP holds talks with 20 gas suppliers, including Azerbaijan

    Slovak oil and gas company SPP (Slovenský plynárenský priemysel), amid the new EU regulation on phasing out Russian gas, is negotiating with around 20 potential suppliers, including the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), SPP said in a post on LinkedIn, according to Report.

    "In connection with the new European Union legislation and the approval of the EU Regulation on the gradual termination of natural gas imports from Russia, SPP is seeking new business partners capable of supplying the company with the required volume of natural gas at a reasonable price. We are currently in negotiations with approximately 20 companies. Therefore, our representatives also took part in a separate meeting with SOCAR," the statement said.

    It was noted that in December 2024, SPP tested cooperation under a pilot project for short-term gas supplies.

    "Therefore, considering the important role SOCAR plays in the global natural gas market, we view it as an important partner capable of playing a significant role in supplying natural gas to SPP," the company added.

    SPP was also represented at the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, held in Baku on March 3. The event was attended by Chairman of the Board of Directors Juraj Ondris, CEO Martin Huska, and Sales Director Michal Lalik.

    "The main goal of the annual meeting was to coordinate the strategic energy partnership between Azerbaijan, the European Union, and other partner countries in order to strengthen Europe"s energy security and diversify supplies," the statement said.

    SOCAR began supplying natural gas to Slovakia on December 1, 2024, under a short-term pilot contract signed on November 12, 2024.

    SPP Azərbaycan daxil olmaqla, 20 qaz təchizatçısı ilə danışıqlar aparır
    SPP ведет переговоры с 20 поставщиками газа, включая Азербайджан

