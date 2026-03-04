Iran attacks Saudi Aramco refinery again
Energy
- 04 March, 2026
- 15:09
Iran has once again attacked Saudi Aramco"s largest oil refinery in Ras Tanura, a city in Saudi Arabia.
According to Report, citing Middle Eastern media and Saudi Arabia"s Ministry of Defense, the country"s air defense systems intercepted a drone.
"According to preliminary assessments, the attack was carried out using a drone and did not result in any damage," the ministry said in a statement.
A day earlier, Iranian Shahed-136 drones attacked the Ras Tanura refinery, after which Saudi Arabia suspended the facility"s operations for several days.
