Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Iran attacks Saudi Aramco refinery again

    Energy
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 15:09
    Iran attacks Saudi Aramco refinery again

    Iran has once again attacked Saudi Aramco"s largest oil refinery in Ras Tanura, a city in Saudi Arabia.

    According to Report, citing Middle Eastern media and Saudi Arabia"s Ministry of Defense, the country"s air defense systems intercepted a drone.

    "According to preliminary assessments, the attack was carried out using a drone and did not result in any damage," the ministry said in a statement.

    A day earlier, Iranian Shahed-136 drones attacked the Ras Tanura refinery, after which Saudi Arabia suspended the facility"s operations for several days.

    Saudi Aramco drone strike US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İran "Saudi Aramco"nun neft emalı zavoduna yenidən hücum edib
    Иран вновь атаковал НПЗ Saudi Aramco

    Latest News

    16:34

    Turkish, Iranian FMs hold phone call

    Region
    16:23

    Azerbaijan-Georgia trade up 6.5% in January

    Business
    16:21

    Azerbaijan approves rules to simplify formalities for air transport

    Infrastructure
    16:15

    Death toll in Iran rises to 1,045

    Region
    16:08

    UAE air defense systems intercept three Iranian ballistic missiles, 129 UAVs

    Other countries
    15:56

    Iran postpones state funeral for Khamenei to unspecified future date

    Region
    15:52

    Iranian missile shot down in Turkish airspace

    Region
    15:48

    IAEA sees no damage to Iran's nuclear facilities

    Other countries
    15:42

    President awards employees of State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed