Erdogan comments on breach of Turkish airspace by Iranian missile
Region
- 04 March, 2026
- 22:13
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has commented on the neutralization of a ballistic missile launched from Iran in Turkish airspace, Report informs.
According to Erdogan, Türkiye is working with NATO allies to take all necessary measures regarding this incident:
"At a time when our region is going through difficult days, we by no means leave anything to chance. As in today's incident, we conduct close consultations with our NATO allies, take all necessary measures, and carry out the required intervention without delay."
