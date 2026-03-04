Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Erdogan comments on breach of Turkish airspace by Iranian missile

    Region
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 22:13
    Erdogan comments on breach of Turkish airspace by Iranian missile

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has commented on the neutralization of a ballistic missile launched from Iran in Turkish airspace, Report informs.

    According to Erdogan, Türkiye is working with NATO allies to take all necessary measures regarding this incident:

    "At a time when our region is going through difficult days, we by no means leave anything to chance. As in today's incident, we conduct close consultations with our NATO allies, take all necessary measures, and carry out the required intervention without delay."

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan
    Ərdoğan İrandan atılan raketin Türkiyə hava məkanında zərərsizləşdirilməsinə münasibət bildirib
    Президент Турции прокомментировал нейтрализацию выпущенной из Ирана ракеты

    Latest News

    22:28

    193 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Jeddah

    Foreign policy
    22:19

    German envoy: Azerbaijan should strengthen its place in int'l energy market

    Energy
    22:13

    Erdogan comments on breach of Turkish airspace by Iranian missile

    Region
    21:49

    Azerbaijan, UK discuss partnership opportunities in transport sector

    Infrastructure
    21:44

    More than 17,000 US citizens returned home from Middle East

    World
    21:40
    Photo

    Brazil's ambassador to Iran thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuation

    Foreign policy
    21:24

    IDF strikes major Iranian security compound in eastern Tehran

    Other countries
    21:12

    IDF says Israeli Air Force has dropped over 5,000 bombs on Iran in current campaign

    Region
    21:06

    US Embassy logistics center near Baghdad airport attacked

    Other countries
    All News Feed