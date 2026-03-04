Azerbaijan is at a stage of an important energy transition, which opens up enormous prospects for bilateral cooperation with Germany, German Ambassador in Baku Ralf Horlemann said following the ministerial meetings of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the Green Energy Advisory Council held on March 3 in Baku, Report informs via the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan).

"We call for further strengthening of the Azerbaijani energy market's position at the international level," the ambassador stated.

In addition, AHK Azerbaijan organized a series of meetings between energy business representatives of the two countries.

"German companies (VNG Handel & Vertrieb GmbH, Siemens Energy, Uniper) together with Azerbaijani partners (SOCAR Green, Azerbaijan Green Energy Company, Nobel Energy, Green Energy Corridor Power Company, and others) discussed specific projects in the areas of natural gas, renewable energy sources, and electric power," the chamber said in a statement.