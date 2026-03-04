Azerbaijan, Austria discuss expanding trade ties

Azerbaijan and Austria have discussed increasing trade turnover, expanding mutual investment opportunities, and strengthening industrial cooperation, Report informs.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, the discussions took place during a meeting between First Deputy Minister Elnur Aliyev and Secretary General of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs, Energy and Tourism of Austria, Severin Gruber.

The sides reviewed the current state and prospects of bilateral economic relations, as well as opportunities for implementing joint projects. They also exchanged views on cooperation with Austrian companies in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Particular attention was paid to enhancing partnership in industry, agriculture, energy - including renewable energy - and humanitarian areas.

It was noted that more efficient use of existing potential and the promotion of direct contacts between business communities could contribute to further deepening economic relations between the two countries.