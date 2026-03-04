Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Other countries
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 15:22
    Israel accuses Iran of using cluster munitions

    Israel has accused Iran of using cluster munitions, which are banned by international convention, Report informs.

    "The Iranian regime targets civilians on purpose. Iran is launching cluster warhead missiles that explode mid-air and scatter explosives across a wide area. These weapons aren't designed for precision. They're designed to kill as many civilians as possible," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on X.

    İsrail İranı qadağan olunmuş kasetli silahlardan istifadə etməkdə ittiham edib
    Израиль обвинил Иран в использовании запрещенных кассетных боеприпасов

