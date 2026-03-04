Israel accuses Iran of using cluster munitions
04 March, 2026
- 15:22
Israel has accused Iran of using cluster munitions, which are banned by international convention, Report informs.
"The Iranian regime targets civilians on purpose. Iran is launching cluster warhead missiles that explode mid-air and scatter explosives across a wide area. These weapons aren't designed for precision. They're designed to kill as many civilians as possible," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on X.
