    Syria closes its border crossing with Lebanon

    Other countries
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 15:21
    The Syrian land and ​sea ports authority ‌said on Wednesday it has ​closed its ​border crossing with Lebanon ⁠for departures ​after receiving it ​received a warning from Israel that ​Israeli forces ​may target the crossing, Report informs via Reuters.

    Arrivals ‌remain ⁠open as long as Syrians are fleeing from ​Lebanon, ​according ⁠to the media official ​at the ​Jdeidet ⁠Yabous border crossing.

    escalation in Middle East
    Suriya Livanla sərhəddəki keçid məntəqəsini bağlayıb
    Сирия закрыла КПП на границе с Ливаном

