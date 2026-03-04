Syria closes its border crossing with Lebanon

The Syrian land and ​sea ports authority ‌said on Wednesday it has ​closed its ​border crossing with Lebanon ⁠for departures ​after receiving it ​received a warning from Israel that ​Israeli forces ​may target the crossing, Report informs via Reuters.

Arrivals ‌remain ⁠open as long as Syrians are fleeing from ​Lebanon, ​according ⁠to the media official ​at the ​Jdeidet ⁠Yabous border crossing.