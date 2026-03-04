Syria closes its border crossing with Lebanon
Other countries
- 04 March, 2026
- 15:21
The Syrian land and sea ports authority said on Wednesday it has closed its border crossing with Lebanon for departures after receiving it received a warning from Israel that Israeli forces may target the crossing, Report informs via Reuters.
Arrivals remain open as long as Syrians are fleeing from Lebanon, according to the media official at the Jdeidet Yabous border crossing.
Latest News
16:34
Turkish, Iranian FMs hold phone callRegion
16:23
Azerbaijan-Georgia trade up 6.5% in JanuaryBusiness
16:21
Azerbaijan approves rules to simplify formalities for air transportInfrastructure
16:15
Death toll in Iran rises to 1,045Region
16:08
UAE air defense systems intercept three Iranian ballistic missiles, 129 UAVsOther countries
15:56
Iran postpones state funeral for Khamenei to unspecified future dateRegion
15:52
Iranian missile shot down in Turkish airspaceRegion
15:48
IAEA sees no damage to Iran's nuclear facilitiesOther countries
15:42