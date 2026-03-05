China sharply increases military spending

The government of the People's Republic of China plans to increase defense spending by 7% in 2026, bringing it to 1.909 trillion yuan (about $277 billion), as noted in a draft published on the first day of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress of China.

"Expenditures on national defense will increase by 7% and amount to 1.909 trillion yuan," the document says.

In 2025, China"s military spending increased by 7.2% and reached $245.5 billion.

In addition, in accordance with the instructions of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the government will continue strengthening and modernizing the country"s armed forces in 2026. In particular, the 15th five-year plan for the development of the armed forces will be properly prepared, key national defense projects will be implemented, and a program to advance the modernization of military doctrine will be launched.

Moreover, public security spending in 2026 is expected to increase by 5.9% compared with 2025, reaching 258.27 billion yuan ($37.42 billion).