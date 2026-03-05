Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    China sharply increases military spending

    The government of the People's Republic of China plans to increase defense spending by 7% in 2026, bringing it to 1.909 trillion yuan (about $277 billion), as noted in a draft published on the first day of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress of China.

    "Expenditures on national defense will increase by 7% and amount to 1.909 trillion yuan," the document says.

    In 2025, China"s military spending increased by 7.2% and reached $245.5 billion.

    In addition, in accordance with the instructions of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the government will continue strengthening and modernizing the country"s armed forces in 2026. In particular, the 15th five-year plan for the development of the armed forces will be properly prepared, key national defense projects will be implemented, and a program to advance the modernization of military doctrine will be launched.

    Moreover, public security spending in 2026 is expected to increase by 5.9% compared with 2025, reaching 258.27 billion yuan ($37.42 billion).

