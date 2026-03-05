Authorities in Qatar begin evacuating residents from homes near US Embassy

Authorities in Qatar have announced the evacuation of residents from homes located near the United States Embassy in Doha.

According to Report, Gulf News notes, citing the Ministry of Interior of Qatar, that residents living in the area have been asked to leave their homes.

The ministry clarified that those evacuated have already been provided with alternative housing. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar stressed that the measures are aimed solely at protecting the population and urged citizens to follow the authorities' instructions.

After the start of the military operation by Israel and the United States against Iran on February 28, the Iranian side launched strikes on the US military base Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.