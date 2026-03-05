Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Azerbaijan relocates 90 more families to Aghdam city

    Domestic policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 08:50
    Azerbaijan relocates 90 more families to Aghdam city

    Azerbaijan initiated another phase of resettlement to Aghdam city on Thursday, Report informs.

    In line with the directives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the country's liberated territories continues.

    As part of this phase, 90 families, comprising 346 individuals, were relocated to the city.

    Aghdam residents being relocated to their native lands are families who were temporarily settled in different parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

    They expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, and also thanked the brave Azerbaijani army for liberating the Azerbaijani lands from occupation, and wished peace to the souls of the martyrs who died in the name of this high goal.

    The Great Return State Program
    Ağdam şəhərinə daha 90 ailə köçürülüb
    В город Агдам переселились еще 90 семей

