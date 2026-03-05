Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    US spending $220M per day on war with Iran

    Region
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 09:20
    US spending $220M per day on war with Iran

    The operations launched by the US and Israel against Iran on February 28 are beginning to have an impact not only militarily but also economically, Report informs via Haber Global.

    Preliminary estimates by experts indicate that the costs of munitions, fighter sorties, and the deployment of forces to the region in the first 24 hours of the operation amounted to billions of dollars.

    The US army spent approximately $779 million in the first 24 hours of the military operation against Iran.

    The deployment of aircraft and dozens of ships in the region also cost an additional $630 million. The daily operating costs of each carrier strike group in the region are estimated at approximately $6.5 million. Total costs since day one have amounted to approximately $2,276,000.

    The hourly cost of the war is $9.16 million, and the daily cost is approximately $220 million.

