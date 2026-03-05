Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Finland weighs ending ban on nuclear weapons transit

    Other countries
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 09:24
    Finland weighs ending ban on nuclear weapons transit

    The Finnish government is considering lifting the ban on the transit of nuclear weapons through its territory, according to government sources, Report informs via Yle broadcasting company.

    Restrictions on transporting such weapons are currently enshrined in the Nuclear Energy Act. Specifically, the ban applies to transit by land, sea, and airspace.

    The Finnish Ministry of Defense is reviewing possible legislative changes. The decision to lift the ban is being discussed in the context of Finland's recent accession to NATO and the complex geopolitical situation in the region.

    If the restrictions are removed, nuclear weapons from allied countries would be allowed to transit through Finnish territory.

    President Alexander Stubb stated in February that Finland participates in NATO's nuclear planning but is not, and will not become, a nuclear weapons state.

    nuclear weapons
    Finlandiya nüvə silahlarının tranzitinə qoyulan qadağanın ləğvini müzakirə edir
    В Финляндии обсуждают отмену запрета на транзит ядерного оружия

