Iran carries out drone attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan airport
Incident
- 05 March, 2026
- 12:15
On March 5, Iran carried out a drone strike on Nakhchivan airport.
According to the local bureau of Report, an Iranian-made drone hit the airport building.
Despite Azerbaijan's neighborly relations with Iran, the mullah regime showed its true nature.
Azerbaijan, which has stated that it will not allow its territory to be used for military operations against Iran, was nonetheless subjected to an attack from the Iranian side.
