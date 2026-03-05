Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 12:15
    On March 5, Iran carried out a drone strike on Nakhchivan airport.

    According to the local bureau of Report, an Iranian-made drone hit the airport building.

    Despite Azerbaijan's neighborly relations with Iran, the mullah regime showed its true nature.

    Azerbaijan, which has stated that it will not allow its territory to be used for military operations against Iran, was nonetheless subjected to an attack from the Iranian side.

    İran Naxçıvan aeroportuna dron hücumu edib
    Иран нанес удар беспилотником по аэропорту Нахчывана

