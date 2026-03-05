Germany evacuates 250 citizens from Middle East

Germany has returned 250 of its citizens from countries in the Middle East.

The first evacuation flight carrying German nationals, who were unable to leave the region due to escalating tensions, landed at Frankfurt Airport.

According to Report, citing Die Welt, the Lufthansa flight arrived from Muscat, Oman, with around 250 passengers on board, mostly pregnant women, children, and the sick.

Additional flights are scheduled in the coming days.

Earlier reports indicated that tens of thousands of German tourists were stranded in the Persian Gulf region following U.S. operations against Iran.