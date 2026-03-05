Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Germany evacuates 250 citizens from Middle East

    Other countries
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 12:11
    Germany evacuates 250 citizens from Middle East

    Germany has returned 250 of its citizens from countries in the Middle East.

    The first evacuation flight carrying German nationals, who were unable to leave the region due to escalating tensions, landed at Frankfurt Airport.

    According to Report, citing Die Welt, the Lufthansa flight arrived from Muscat, Oman, with around 250 passengers on board, mostly pregnant women, children, and the sick.

    Additional flights are scheduled in the coming days.

    Earlier reports indicated that tens of thousands of German tourists were stranded in the Persian Gulf region following U.S. operations against Iran.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Almaniya Yaxın Şərq ölkələrindən 250 vətəndaşını geri qaytarıb
    Германия вернула 250 своих граждан из стран Ближнего Востока

    Latest News

    12:25

    Jabbarov: Azerbaijan maintains favorable business environment amid complex geopolitical situation

    Finance
    12:15

    Iran carries out drone attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan airport

    Incident
    12:11

    Germany evacuates 250 citizens from Middle East

    Other countries
    12:04

    Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry prepares document on strengthening export-oriented economy

    Finance
    12:03

    Mikayil Jabbarov: Non-oil sector becomes main driver of economic growth

    Finance
    11:50

    Sharifov: Azerbaijan prepares reforms to improve business climate

    Business
    11:47

    Sharifov: Azerbaijani government's goal is not to give up control, but to transform it

    Finance
    11:39
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UK discuss increasing number of flights

    Infrastructure
    11:38

    IRGC: Iran strikes US tanker in northern Persian Gulf

    Region
    All News Feed