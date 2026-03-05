Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Minister: Azerbaijan to create competitive tax environment for startups

    Finance
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 12:37
    Minister: Azerbaijan to create competitive tax environment for startups

    A more competitive tax environment will be established in Azerbaijan for the information and communication technologies (ICT) sector and startups, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov stated at the forum titled "A Look into the Future of the Tax System: New Governance Model and Data-Driven Decisions in Baku,' Report informs.

    The minister noted that in order to build a competitive and innovation-oriented business environment in the country, a more flexible tax policy is planned for the ICT sector, startups, and highly qualified professionals.

    "Increasing tax incentives aimed at the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies has been identified as one of the main priorities. The measures being implemented are directed at ensuring Azerbaijan's transformation into an economy based on high technologies. In this context, a supercomputer center has already been launched in the country, significant projects in digitalization are being carried out, and efforts continue to strengthen the knowledge and skills potential of human capital," Jabbarov emphasized.

    Mikayil Jabbarov
