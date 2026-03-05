Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Oracle Center of Excellence to be established in Baku

    ICT
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 20:47
    Oracle Center of Excellence to be established in Baku

    Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev met with Oracle Vice Presidents Ken MacLennan and Mark Newall during his visit to the UK, Report informs.

    Nabiyev said on X that during the meeting, cooperation opportunities between Azerbaijan and Oracle in the fields of digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and data infrastructure were discussed.

    According to the minister, an exchange of views was also held on sovereign cloud solutions in Azerbaijan, artificial intelligence capabilities, the establishment of an Oracle Center of Excellence in Baku, and the next steps for the development of the New Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Gaming Economic Zone.

    Rashad Nabiyev Azerbaijan Oracle Center of Excellence
    Bakıda "Oracle" Mükəmməllik Mərkəzi yaradılacaq
    В Баку будет создан Центр передового опыта Oracle

    Latest News

    21:33

    France strongly condemns Iran's attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    21:27

    Mirziyoyev calls Ilham Aliyev, condemns Iran's attack on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    21:24

    Germany expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan amid Iran's drone attacks

    Foreign policy
    21:15

    Trump says he must help pick Iran's next leader

    Other countries
    21:07
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku City Narcology Center

    Health
    21:00

    Gulf and EU foreign ministers agree on joint diplomatic efforts to counter Iran

    Other countries
    20:47

    Oracle Center of Excellence to be established in Baku

    ICT
    20:43

    Pakistan voices concern over drone strike on Azerbaijan during FM call

    Foreign policy
    20:36

    Ambassador: Political dialogue between Sofia and Baku noticeably intensified

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed