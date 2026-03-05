Oracle Center of Excellence to be established in Baku

Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev met with Oracle Vice Presidents Ken MacLennan and Mark Newall during his visit to the UK, Report informs.

Nabiyev said on X that during the meeting, cooperation opportunities between Azerbaijan and Oracle in the fields of digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and data infrastructure were discussed.

According to the minister, an exchange of views was also held on sovereign cloud solutions in Azerbaijan, artificial intelligence capabilities, the establishment of an Oracle Center of Excellence in Baku, and the next steps for the development of the New Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Gaming Economic Zone.