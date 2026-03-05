Gulf and EU foreign ministers agree on joint diplomatic efforts to counter Iran

The foreign ministers of the Gulf and European Union (EU) countries have reached an agreement on joint diplomatic efforts to counter Iran and ensure long-term stability in the region, according to a joint statement following the results of an emergency meeting held via videoconference regarding the latest developments in the Middle East, Report informs.

"The Ministers agreed to joint diplomatic efforts to bring about a lasting solution to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, to cease production and proliferation of ballistic missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and any technologies that threaten the security of the region and beyond, as well as to refrain from destabilising activities in the region and in Europe, and ultimately allow the Iranian people to determine their future," reads the statement.

The ministers strongly condemned Iran's unprovoked attacks on the territories of regional countries, stating that this poses a threat to the global economy and global security. Tehran was called upon to immediately cease its attacks. At the same time, the countries reserved their right to individual and collective self-defense against Iran's attacks in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The statement notes that the parties recalled that they consistently urged Iran to curb its nuclear programme and ballistic missile programme, refrain from destabilising activities in the region and in Europe, and to cease the appalling violence against its own people.

The damage caused by Iran's strikes on civilian infrastructure in Gulf countries, including oil facilities and residential areas, was also discussed. The parties emphasized their commitment to dialogue and diplomacy as a means of resolving the crisis.

The meeting was chaired on the Gulf Cooperation Council side by Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, and on the European side by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and European Commission Vice-President Dubravka Šuica.