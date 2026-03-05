Sharifov: Azerbaijan prepares reforms to improve business climate

Reform proposals are being prepared in Azerbaijan to improve the business climate, the country's Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov stated at the forum titled "A Look into the Future of the Tax System: New Governance Model and Data-Driven Decisions," held in Baku, Report informs.

Sharifov said that a special working group is operating on business climate reforms: "Within the sub-structures of this group, proposals are being developed to eliminate obstacles to entrepreneurial activity and to improve business conditions."

The deputy prime minister emphasized that as part of this preparation process, the collection of entrepreneurs' proposals in the tax sphere has already begun: "Existing institutional frameworks clearly demonstrate the government's systematic and consistent approach to improving the business environment. This approach ensures that reforms are built on a unified logic in terms of both content and implementation."

He added that institutional coordination of fiscal, tax, social, and financial policies plays a decisive role in this process: "It is not separate tools but an integrated system that must function. This synchronization ensures the effectiveness of economic policy, the sustainability of reforms, and the long-term nature of the results achieved."