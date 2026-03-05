Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Sharifov: Azerbaijan prepares reforms to improve business climate

    Business
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 11:50
    Sharifov: Azerbaijan prepares reforms to improve business climate

    Reform proposals are being prepared in Azerbaijan to improve the business climate, the country's Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov stated at the forum titled "A Look into the Future of the Tax System: New Governance Model and Data-Driven Decisions," held in Baku, Report informs.

    Sharifov said that a special working group is operating on business climate reforms: "Within the sub-structures of this group, proposals are being developed to eliminate obstacles to entrepreneurial activity and to improve business conditions."

    The deputy prime minister emphasized that as part of this preparation process, the collection of entrepreneurs' proposals in the tax sphere has already begun: "Existing institutional frameworks clearly demonstrate the government's systematic and consistent approach to improving the business environment. This approach ensures that reforms are built on a unified logic in terms of both content and implementation."

    He added that institutional coordination of fiscal, tax, social, and financial policies plays a decisive role in this process: "It is not separate tools but an integrated system that must function. This synchronization ensures the effectiveness of economic policy, the sustainability of reforms, and the long-term nature of the results achieved."

    Samir Sharifov business climate
    Samir Şərifov: "Azərbaycanda biznes mühitinin yaxşılaşdırılması üçün islahat təklifləri hazırlanır"
    Самир Шарифов: Азербайджан планирует реформы по улучшению бизнес-среды

    Latest News

    12:25

    Jabbarov: Azerbaijan maintains favorable business environment amid complex geopolitical situation

    Finance
    12:15

    Iran carries out drone attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan airport

    Incident
    12:11

    Germany evacuates 250 citizens from Middle East

    Other countries
    12:04

    Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry prepares document on strengthening export-oriented economy

    Finance
    12:03

    Mikayil Jabbarov: Non-oil sector becomes main driver of economic growth

    Finance
    11:50

    Sharifov: Azerbaijan prepares reforms to improve business climate

    Business
    11:47

    Sharifov: Azerbaijani government's goal is not to give up control, but to transform it

    Finance
    11:39
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UK discuss increasing number of flights

    Infrastructure
    11:38

    IRGC: Iran strikes US tanker in northern Persian Gulf

    Region
    All News Feed