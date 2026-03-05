Jabbarov: Azerbaijan maintains favorable business environment amid complex geopolitical situation

Despite the complex geopolitical and economic situation in the region, Azerbaijan continues to offer a favorable and stable business environment for entrepreneurs and investors, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at a forum in Baku focused on the country's tax system.

According to Report, he noted that Azerbaijan's strategic geographic location, developed transport and logistics infrastructure, economic zone facilities, tax and customs incentives, and public-private partnership mechanisms provide additional opportunities for investors.

"Joint investment funds established with various countries give investors the chance to participate in sustainable projects, as well as partnership opportunities that attract technology, investment, and expertise," the minister said.

Jabbarov added that amid positive trends in the country"s economy, Azerbaijan's sovereign credit rating has also improved:

"In particular, Fitch Ratings and Moody's have raised Azerbaijan's credit rating to investment grade. The country's credit outlook for the next period is assessed as stable and positive, respectively," he said.