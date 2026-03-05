Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Jabbarov: Azerbaijan maintains favorable business environment amid complex geopolitical situation

    Finance
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 12:25
    Jabbarov: Azerbaijan maintains favorable business environment amid complex geopolitical situation

    Despite the complex geopolitical and economic situation in the region, Azerbaijan continues to offer a favorable and stable business environment for entrepreneurs and investors, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at a forum in Baku focused on the country's tax system.

    According to Report, he noted that Azerbaijan's strategic geographic location, developed transport and logistics infrastructure, economic zone facilities, tax and customs incentives, and public-private partnership mechanisms provide additional opportunities for investors.

    "Joint investment funds established with various countries give investors the chance to participate in sustainable projects, as well as partnership opportunities that attract technology, investment, and expertise," the minister said.

    Jabbarov added that amid positive trends in the country"s economy, Azerbaijan's sovereign credit rating has also improved:

    "In particular, Fitch Ratings and Moody's have raised Azerbaijan's credit rating to investment grade. The country's credit outlook for the next period is assessed as stable and positive, respectively," he said.

    Mikayil Jabbarov
    Nazir: "Azərbaycandakı vergi və gömrük güzəştləri investorlar üçün əlavə imkanlar yaradır"
    Джаббаров: На фоне сложной геополитической ситуации Азербайджан сохраняет благоприятную бизнес-среду

    Latest News

    13:58

    Armenia's Pashinyan happy as trade with Azerbaijan expands

    Business
    13:53

    Peskov: Iran has not sought Russia's help

    Region
    13:48

    Pashinyan: Presence of Russian military base in Armenia doesn't hinder plans to join EU

    Region
    13:46
    Photo
    Video

    Nakhchivan Airport after Iranian drone attack - PHOTOS

    Domestic policy
    13:36

    Bahrain announces destruction of 75 Iranian missiles, 123 UAVs

    Other countries
    13:36

    4SIM: By 2040, AI to create new added value worth 70B manats

    Finance
    13:36

    Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry preparing response to Iranian drone attacks

    Military
    13:28

    Azerbaijani President approves state acquisition of investments

    Economy
    13:26

    Azerbaijan's ministries of agriculture, economy to integrate their information systems

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed