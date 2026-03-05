Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Classes halted in schools near Nakhchivan Airport after Iran's drone attack – OFFICIAL

    • 05 March, 2026
    Due to Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan Airport, teachers and students in schools located near the airport have been evacuated, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic's Ministry of Education told Report.

    It was stated that two schools in the area were emptied: "The evacuation was carried out to ensure the safety of the teaching staff and students."

    It was also noted that teaching continues as normal in other educational institutions of the autonomous republic.

