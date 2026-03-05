Classes halted in schools near Nakhchivan Airport after Iran's drone attack – OFFICIAL
Education and science
- 05 March, 2026
- 12:38
Due to Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan Airport, teachers and students in schools located near the airport have been evacuated, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic's Ministry of Education told Report.
It was stated that two schools in the area were emptied: "The evacuation was carried out to ensure the safety of the teaching staff and students."
It was also noted that teaching continues as normal in other educational institutions of the autonomous republic.
Latest News
13:58
Armenia's Pashinyan happy as trade with Azerbaijan expandsBusiness
13:53
Peskov: Iran has not sought Russia's helpRegion
13:48
Pashinyan: Presence of Russian military base in Armenia doesn't hinder plans to join EURegion
13:46
Photo
Video
Nakhchivan Airport after Iranian drone attack - PHOTOSDomestic policy
13:36
Bahrain announces destruction of 75 Iranian missiles, 123 UAVsOther countries
13:36
4SIM: By 2040, AI to create new added value worth 70B manatsFinance
13:36
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry preparing response to Iranian drone attacksMilitary
13:28
Azerbaijani President approves state acquisition of investmentsEconomy
13:26