    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (05.03.2026)

    Finance
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 09:02
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (05.03.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day"s close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    84,02

    2,62

    23,17

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    77,43

    2,77

    20,01

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    5 184,60

    49,90

    843,50

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48 739,41

    238,14

    676,12

    S&P 500

    6 869,50

    52,87

    24,00

    Nasdaq

    22 807,48

    290,79

    - 434,51

    Nikkei

    54 245,54

    - 2 033,51

    3 906,06

    Dax

    24 205,36

    414,71

    - 285,05

    FTSE 100

    10 567,65

    83,52

    636,27

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8 167,73

    63,89

    18,23

    Shanghai Composite

    4 082,47

    - 40,21

    113,63

    Bist 100

    12 943,19

    9,79

    1 681,67

    RTS

    1 137,70

    - 9,04

    23,57

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1,1608

    0,0000

    - 0,0137

    USD/GBP

    1,3333

    0,0000

    - 0,0140

    JPY/USD

    157,1100

    0,0500

    0,6600

    RUB/USD

    77,8532

    - 0,0300

    - 0,8968

    TRY/USD

    43,9930

    0,0300

    1,0368

    CNY/USD

    6,8919

    0,0000

    - 0,0971
