Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (05.03.2026)
Finance
- 05 March, 2026
- 09:02
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day"s close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
84,02
|
2,62
|
23,17
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
77,43
|
2,77
|
20,01
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
5 184,60
|
49,90
|
843,50
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48 739,41
|
238,14
|
676,12
|
S&P 500
|
6 869,50
|
52,87
|
24,00
|
Nasdaq
|
22 807,48
|
290,79
|
- 434,51
|
Nikkei
|
54 245,54
|
- 2 033,51
|
3 906,06
|
Dax
|
24 205,36
|
414,71
|
- 285,05
|
FTSE 100
|
10 567,65
|
83,52
|
636,27
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8 167,73
|
63,89
|
18,23
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4 082,47
|
- 40,21
|
113,63
|
Bist 100
|
12 943,19
|
9,79
|
1 681,67
|
RTS
|
1 137,70
|
- 9,04
|
23,57
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1,1608
|
0,0000
|
- 0,0137
|
USD/GBP
|
1,3333
|
0,0000
|
- 0,0140
|
JPY/USD
|
157,1100
|
0,0500
|
0,6600
|
RUB/USD
|
77,8532
|
- 0,0300
|
- 0,8968
|
TRY/USD
|
43,9930
|
0,0300
|
1,0368
|
CNY/USD
|
6,8919
|
0,0000
|
- 0,0971
