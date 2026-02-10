Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Vance: Greenland very important to US national security

    Negotiations on Greenland are at a very early stage, US Vice President JD Vance told journalists while concluding his visit to Armenia, Report informs.

    "I know that we've been working quite a bit on this over the last few weeks, but it's just very simple. Greenland is very important to the national security of the United States of America. I do think that some of our allies have underinvested in Arctic security. And if we're going to invest in Arctic security, if we're going to basically pay a lot of money and be on the hook for protecting this massive landmass, I think it's only reasonable for the United States to get some of it out of that. And that's going to be the focus of the negotiations here over the next few months," Vance added.

    Vens: Qrenlandiya ABŞ-nin milli təhlükəsizliyi üçün mühüm əhəmiyyət kəsb edir
    Вэнс: Гренландия имеет ключевое значение для национальной безопасности США

