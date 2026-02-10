Azerbaijan begins importing strawberries from US

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    10 February, 2026
    Azerbaijan imported 122.45 tons of fresh strawberries, valued at $140,670 in the first 11 months of 2025, marking a significant increase of 7 times in volume and 3 times in value year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During this period, Azerbaijan purchased strawberries from:

    - Russia: 117 tons worth $121,640 (no supply a year ago);

    - Egypt: 2 tons worth $10,210 (no supply a year ago);

    - Türkiye: 2.61 tons (-85%) worth $6,520 (-85%);

    - Iran: 0.79 tons (+7%) worth $1,970 (-1.5%);

    - The United States: 0.01 tons worth $330.

    In 2025, Azerbaijan imported strawberries from the US for the first time in 14 years, based on publicly available foreign trade statistics dating back to 2011.

    Meanwhile, in 2024, 94.7% of the 24.5 tons of strawberries imported to Azerbaijan came from Türkiye.

    Azərbaycan ABŞ-dən çiyələk tədarük etməyə başlayıb
    Азербайджан начал импорт клубники из США

