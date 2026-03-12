Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Charles Michel: Peace Initiatives by Baku and Yerevan positively impact the region

    • 12 March, 2026
    • 14:37
    Charles Michel: Peace Initiatives by Baku and Yerevan positively impact the region

    Charles Michel, former President of the European Council, said that steps taken by Azerbaijan and Armenia within the peace process are having a positive impact on the entire region.

    According to Report, Michel made the remarks to journalists at the 13th Global Baku Forum in Baku.

    He noted that the leadership of both countries plays an important role in advancing the peace agenda. Michel emphasized that he is well aware of the efforts made in this direction by President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

    Michel added that the consolidation of peace between Baku and Yerevan would improve transport and communication connectivity in the region, as well as create conditions for the development of economic projects and increased investment.

    "This is particularly important because the South Caucasus and Central Asia geographically serve as a bridge between different parts of the world," he said.

    According to him, achieving peace and the resulting benefits would bring advantages to the citizens of both countries. He also positively assessed the launch of the process through bilateral negotiations and direct contacts.

    "It is very good that both countries were able to begin the process through bilateral negotiations and direct contacts to determine ways to reach a sustainable agreement," Michel stated.

    Concluding his remarks, he expressed hope that the peace agreement would be implemented and that the settlement process between Azerbaijan and Armenia would be firmly consolidated.

    During his tenure as President of the European Council in 2021–2023, Michel was actively involved in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia within the framework of the Brussels format Azerbaijan–Armenia talks.

