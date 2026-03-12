Alfred Gusenbauer: EU faces both internal, external pressure

The European Union is facing pressure both internally and externally, Alfred Gusenbauer, who served as Austria's Chancellor in 2007–2008, stated during a panel session at the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

Gusenbauer noted that the West no longer appears to be the vanguard of liberal democracy:

"In my view, the main pillar of liberal democracy today is only the European Union. Yet this institution is confronted internally by anti-European authoritarian forces, and externally by pressure from Russia and the United States."

The Global Baku Forum has been taking place since 2013. Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the annual forum brings together representatives from various countries to discuss global processes, security, balance of power, international law, and other pressing issues.