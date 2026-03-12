Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    12 March, 2026
    Landmine explosion kills civilian in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

    A civilian has died after stepping on a mine in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli.

    Report informs that the incident took place in the territory of the Ashagi Veysalli village of the Fuzuli district.

    Hajiyev Ramil, born in 1968, a resident of Aghdam district, stepped on an anti-vehicle mine while herding cattle on horseback. Hajiyev died at the scene.

    An investigation into the incident has been launched.

    Xocavənd rayonunda mina hadisəsi baş verib - YENİLƏNİB
    В Физули мирный житель погиб, подорвавшись на мине

