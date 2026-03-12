A civilian has died after stepping on a mine in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli.

Report informs that the incident took place in the territory of the Ashagi Veysalli village of the Fuzuli district.

Hajiyev Ramil, born in 1968, a resident of Aghdam district, stepped on an anti-vehicle mine while herding cattle on horseback. Hajiyev died at the scene.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.