Landmine explosion kills civilian in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli
Incident
- 12 March, 2026
- 21:27
A civilian has died after stepping on a mine in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli.
Report informs that the incident took place in the territory of the Ashagi Veysalli village of the Fuzuli district.
Hajiyev Ramil, born in 1968, a resident of Aghdam district, stepped on an anti-vehicle mine while herding cattle on horseback. Hajiyev died at the scene.
An investigation into the incident has been launched.
