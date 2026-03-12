Bahar Muradova, Serbian minister mull cooperation opportunities

Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, who is on a visit to the US within the framework of the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women held at the UN Headquarters, met with Jelena Žarić Kovačević, Minister of Family Welfare and Demography of the Republic of Serbia.

Report informs that the meeting discussed cooperation opportunities between the two countries in the areas of family policy, protection of women's rights, and demographic development.

The parties particularly noted the importance of implementing joint projects in these areas and strengthening the institutional foundations of cooperation.

State Committee Chairperson Bahar Muradova noted that the existing friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia create a basis for the development of cooperation in the areas of family, women, and demographic policy. Emphasizing the importance of establishing flexible communication and working groups for more effective organization of joint activities, Muradova stated that such steps would create conditions for transitioning cooperation to a concrete action-oriented level.

Serbia's Minister of Family Welfare and Demography Jelena Žarić Kovačević provided information about the work being carried out in Serbia towards developing a demographic strategy, protecting families, and strengthening state support for young families. She noted that studying the positive experience gained by Azerbaijan in this area would be beneficial, and emphasized the importance of implementing joint projects in the future.

The meeting continued with discussions on the prospects for future cooperation, implementation of mutually beneficial initiatives, and organization of reciprocal visits.