Azerbaijani embassy holds iftar for madrasa students in Islamabad
Region
- 12 March, 2026
- 22:21
An iftar table has been organized in Islamabad by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Pakistan with the support of the Agency for International Development Aid (AIDA) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Report informs.
Specifically, an iftar table was organized for students studying at the Jamia Qasmia madrasa operating in Islamabad and their families.
On the occasion of the month of Ramadan, a meeting was held with the students and their families, and food packages were presented.
Latest News
23:36
Photo
Azerbaijan's achievements in women's rights, digital development presented at UNForeign policy
23:34
Military camp in southern Baghdad comes under attackOther countries
23:24
FM Ignazio Cassis thanks Azerbaijan for evacuation of Swiss citizens from IranForeign policy
23:13
Narendra Modi and Masoud Pezeshkian mull 'the serious situation in the region'Region
23:12
Man who rammed vehicle into Michigan synagogue killed by security staffOther countries
23:03
Hayyan Abdul Ghani: Iraq close to signing agreement on oil exports via CeyhanEnergy
22:51
Photo
Bahar Muradova, Serbian minister mull cooperation opportunitiesForeign policy
22:39
IDF says commander, top members of Iranian militia in Lebanon were killed last nightOther countries
22:35