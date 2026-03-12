Azerbaijani embassy holds iftar for madrasa students in Islamabad

An iftar table has been organized in Islamabad by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Pakistan with the support of the Agency for International Development Aid (AIDA) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Specifically, an iftar table was organized for students studying at the Jamia Qasmia madrasa operating in Islamabad and their families.

On the occasion of the month of Ramadan, a meeting was held with the students and their families, and food packages were presented.