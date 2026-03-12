Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Azerbaijani embassy holds iftar for madrasa students in Islamabad

    Region
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 22:21
    Azerbaijani embassy holds iftar for madrasa students in Islamabad

    An iftar table has been organized in Islamabad by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Pakistan with the support of the Agency for International Development Aid (AIDA) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    Specifically, an iftar table was organized for students studying at the Jamia Qasmia madrasa operating in Islamabad and their families.

    On the occasion of the month of Ramadan, a meeting was held with the students and their families, and food packages were presented.

    Azerbaijani embassy holds iftar for madrasa students in Islamabad
    Azerbaijani embassy holds iftar for madrasa students in Islamabad
    Azerbaijani embassy holds iftar for madrasa students in Islamabad

    Embassy of Azerbaijan in Pakistan Ramadan
    Photo
    Pakistanda iftar süfrəsi təşkil olunub

    Latest News

    23:36
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's achievements in women's rights, digital development presented at UN

    Foreign policy
    23:34

    Military camp in southern Baghdad comes under attack

    Other countries
    23:24

    FM Ignazio Cassis thanks Azerbaijan for evacuation of Swiss citizens from Iran

    Foreign policy
    23:13

    Narendra Modi and Masoud Pezeshkian mull 'the serious situation in the region'

    Region
    23:12

    Man who rammed vehicle into Michigan synagogue killed by security staff

    Other countries
    23:03

    Hayyan Abdul Ghani: Iraq close to signing agreement on oil exports via Ceyhan

    Energy
    22:51
    Photo

    Bahar Muradova, Serbian minister mull cooperation opportunities

    Foreign policy
    22:39

    IDF says commander, top members of Iranian militia in Lebanon were killed last night

    Other countries
    22:35

    Landmine explosion kills civilian in Azerbaijan's Khojavand - UPDATED

    Incident
    All News Feed