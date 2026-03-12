Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Silvana Koch-Mehrin: Azerbaijan's strategic importance on global stage growing

    Foreign policy
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 14:47
    Silvana Koch-Mehrin: Azerbaijan's strategic importance on global stage growing

    Azerbaijan is gaining increasing strategic importance on the international stage, Silvana Koch-Mehrin, President and founder of Women Political Leaders and former Vice-President of the European Parliament (2009–2011), said on the sidelines of the XIII Global Baku Forum.

    According to Report, she noted that the country is currently at the center of geopolitical developments, as it is located near a major conflict region that influences the global situation.

    Koch-Mehrin said Azerbaijan also plays a key role in the energy sector as a producer and supplier of energy resources, making the country strategically significant internationally.

    "All this underscores the relevance of holding the forum in Baku. The escalation of the conflict in Iran and in the Persian Gulf countries could have serious consequences for humanitarian processes worldwide," she added.

