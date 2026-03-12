Pashinyan accuses Armenian church of trying to incite war with Azerbaijan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has accused the leadership of the Armenian Apostolic Church of attempting to revive the Karabakh movement.

According to Report, citing Armenian media, the prime minister said at a briefing that he recently attended a liturgy where the phrase "Republic of Artsakh" was mentioned.

"What does that mean? It is a call for war and nothing else. Garegin II (secular name Ktrij Nersissian) and other clergymen have taken on the role of leaders of the war party," he stated.

According to Pashinyan, once the country's prime minister declares that the Karabakh movement has ended, "no one can continue it."

"There cannot be several foreign policy directions in the country," he said.

Pashinyan also added that he asked Edita Gzoyan, director of a museum-institute dedicated to the so-called Armenian genocide, to resign after she presented a book on the Karabakh issue to JD Vance, Vice President of the United States, during his visit to Armenia on February 10.

"I considered this an action contradicting Armenia's foreign policy, regarded it as a provocation, and asked her to submit a resignation," the prime minister emphasized.