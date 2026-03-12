Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Sebastian Kurz: Global response needed to hybrid warfare

    Foreign policy
    12 March, 2026
    • 14:36
    Sebastian Kurz: Global response needed to hybrid warfare

    Modern conflicts create entirely different threats, and the international community must prepare effective responses to hybrid wars, Sebastian Kurz, former Austrian Chancellor, stated at the 13th Global Baku Forum.

    Kurz highlighted that proxy groups, funded by various states, are increasingly playing a role in destabilizing countries that pose potential threats.

    "Thus, we are not facing classical warfare but rather observing attacks, terrorism, and constant threats," he said.

    According to the former chancellor, the changing nature of threats requires governments to reconsider their response policies.

    "Hybrid warfare scenarios-including cyberattacks, terrorism, the use of drones, and assaults on airports and other critical infrastructure-are now quite realistic. Therefore, it is essential to find ways to respond adequately to these threats," Kurz emphasized.

