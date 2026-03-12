Anglo Asian Mining expects threefold increase in copper production in Azerbaijan

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, the AIM listed gold, copper and silver producer primarily focused on Azerbaijan, has announced that its mines in Azerbaijan have passed an important milestone of producing over one million gold equivalent ounces since the start of operations.

According to the company's statement cited by Report, Anglo Asian first started producing gold and silver by heap leaching ore mined from an open pit at Gedabek in 2009.

Last year, in-line with its growth strategy, Anglo Asian became a multi-asset producer. It brought both the new Gilar, underground copper and gold mine, and Demirli open pit copper mine into production.

"Following this transformational change to Anglo Asian's asset portfolio and production capabilities, the Company has now verified that total production of over one million gold equivalent ounces since start-up in 2009, was achieved at the end of January 2026. This comprised approximately 851,000 ounces of gold, 1.9 million ounces of silver and over 30,000 tonnes of copper.

As announced in February, the Company anticipates that 2026 will be a pivotal year, where copper production is expected to triple with increased contributions from the Gilar and Demirli mines both of which commenced production in 2025," the company said.

In 2025 alone, the company produced 25,061 ounces of gold, 153,332 ounces of silver, and 7,915 tons of copper.