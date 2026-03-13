IRGC сlaims most powerful attack on Israel since start of war

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed it carried out the largest attack on Israel since the beginning of the war.

According to Report, citing Al Hadath, the IRGC said it launched numerous missiles and drones toward Israel in coordination with the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon.

"This is the most powerful attack on Israel since the beginning of the war," the IRGC said in a statement.

The statement also added that ships of the United States Fifth Fleet and the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) were targeted during the attacks.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had detected a new missile barrage from Iran and that air defense systems are working to intercept the missiles.

It should be recalled that the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. The IRGC later announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.