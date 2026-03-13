Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Azerbaijan's FM Bayramov condemns missile attack on Turkish territory

    Other
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 20:09
    Azerbaijan's FM Bayramov condemns missile attack on Turkish territory

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the regional security situation with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan amid the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

    According to Report, which refers to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the discussion took place during a phone conversation between the ministers.

    Bayramov condemned another missile attack on the territory of Türkiye and expressed support for the brotherly country. The ministers stressed that further escalation of military actions could lead to undesirable consequences.

    During the call, the sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Hakan Fidan Escalation in Middle East
    Ceyhun Bayramov Türkiyəyə növbəti raket hücumunu qınayıb
    Джейхун Байрамов осудил ракетную атаку на территорию Турции

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