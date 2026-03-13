Azerbaijan's FM Bayramov condemns missile attack on Turkish territory
Other
- 13 March, 2026
- 20:09
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the regional security situation with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan amid the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.
According to Report, which refers to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the discussion took place during a phone conversation between the ministers.
Bayramov condemned another missile attack on the territory of Türkiye and expressed support for the brotherly country. The ministers stressed that further escalation of military actions could lead to undesirable consequences.
During the call, the sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.
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