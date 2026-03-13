Geneva conference urges UN action on repression of Sikhs in India

An agreement has been reached to begin work towards bringing the Sikh issue to the agenda of the UN and its relevant bodies, as well as appointing special rapporteurs for the purpose of systematically documenting and conveying to the international community the non-recognition and gross violations of the rights of various ethnic and religious groups in India, Report informs.

The relevant decision was adopted at an international conference held in Geneva on the topic "Combating Transnational Repression by the Indian Government: Sikh Resistance and the UN," organized jointly by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) and the Sikh Federation within the framework of the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council.

The main purpose of the conference was to bring to the international level the policies implemented by the Indian government against ethnic and religious minorities, particularly the persecution and pressure directed against the Sikh community, as well as to draw the attention of international organizations to the risks posed by these practices in terms of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Speaking at the event, BIG Executive Director Abbas Abbasov, head of the Sikh Federation organization Bual Moninder, the organization's Executive Director for the United Kingdom Dabinderjit Singh, chair of the Sikh Network media platform Khatkar Jasvinder Singh, and others spoke about the transnational pressure and threats carried out by the Indian government against Sikh activists and diaspora representatives living in various countries, emphasizing that such cases are increasingly on the rise. It was noted that as a result of the repressive policies pursued in India, many Sikh activists and representatives of ethnic minorities have been forced to leave the country and are currently continuing their activities in various countries.

It was noted that threats, persecution, and attacks directed against the leaders of Sikh organizations operating abroad, public activists, and their family members pose a serious threat to fundamental rights and freedoms. Conference participants emphasized that in order to prevent such cases, the international community must pay closer attention to the issue, and international organizations and human rights institutions must intensify pressure on the Indian government to fulfill its obligations.