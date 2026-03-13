Media: Formula 1 Grands Prix in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia may be canceled
Formula 1
- 13 March, 2026
- 20:29
The Formula One races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia scheduled for next month may be canceled amid the escalating situation in the Middle East.
Report informs via Sky News that each country was set to host a Grand Prix next month. The Bahrain Grand Prix was scheduled for April 12, while the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was planned for the following weekend, April 19.
An official confirmation of the decision is expected within the next 48 hours, as the regional conflict situation in recent days has shown no signs of improvement.
Earlier reports also indicated that if the races are canceled, Formula One does not plan to replace them with other races in the current season calendar.
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