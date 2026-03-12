Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 15:27
    Artis Pabriks: Global Baku Forum crucial amid armed conflicts

    Thanks to its broad representation of experts, the Global Baku Forum has become a platform where responses to key challenges can be sought, Former Latvian Foreign Minister Artis Pabriks told journalists on the sidelines of the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

    He emphasized that the forum is particularly significant against the backdrop of ongoing armed conflicts:

    "I am glad to be at the Global Baku Forum, which brings together so many people to discuss the most important global issues, especially now, when two major wars are continuing, one in Iran and the other in Ukraine."

    The former Latvian foreign minister expressed hope that the forum's audience and participants will be able to propose ideas for resolving conflicts and addressing global problems.

    Global Baku Forum Artis Pabriks
    Artis Pabriks: Qlobal Bakı Forumu silahlı münaqişələr fonunda xüsusi önəm daşıyır
    Артис Пабрикс: Бакинский форум помогает искать решения глобальных проблем

