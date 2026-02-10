US Vice President arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit
Foreign policy
- 10 February, 2026
- 17:42
US Vice President J.D. Vance has arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit.
According to Report, at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Vance was welcomed by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and other officials.
