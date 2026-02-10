Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    US Vice President arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

    Foreign policy
    10 February, 2026
    • 17:42
    US Vice President arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

    US Vice President J.D. Vance has arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit.

    According to Report, at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Vance was welcomed by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and other officials.

    Photo
    ABŞ-nin Vitse-prezidenti Azərbaycana səfərə gəlib
    Photo
    Вице-президент США прибыл в Азербайджан

