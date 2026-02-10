43% of business loans in Azerbaijan fully secured

As of January 1, 2026, 43.2% of business loans in Azerbaijan were fully secured, which is 3 percentage points lower compared to the corresponding period in 2024, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Over the past year, the share of partially secured business loans decreased by 1.3 percentage points to 31.9%, while the share of unsecured business loans increased by 4.3 percentage points to 24.9%.

By borrower category, as of the reporting date:

- Large enterprises: 50.5% fully secured (up 6.4 pp), 33.2% partially secured (down 5.7 pp), 16.2% unsecured (down 0.8 pp);

- Medium enterprises: 48.3% fully secured (up 0.9 pp), 40% partially secured (up 6.9 pp), 11.7% unsecured (down 7.8 pp);

- Small enterprises: 46.9% fully secured (down 6.2 pp), 30.3% partially secured (up 4.7 pp), 22.8% unsecured (up 1.5 pp);

- Micro enterprises: 27.7% fully secured (down 9.6 pp), 17.5% partially secured (down 0.9 pp), 54.8% unsecured (up 10.5 pp).