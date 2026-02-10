Limited-format meeting between Ilham Aliyev and JD Vance kicks off
Foreign policy
- 10 February, 2026
- 18:14
In Baku, a limited-format meeting has begun between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Vice President of the United States of America James David Vance, Report informs.
