Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    AIIB approves $180 million loan to expand Baku metro

    Finance
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 17:07
    AIIB approves $180 million loan to expand Baku metro

    The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a $180 million loan for the expansion of the Baku Metro, Report informs, citing AIIB.

    The funding will be used to improve the reliability of transport, the efficiency of technical maintenance, operational safety, and to create conditions for further network expansion.

    The project includes the construction and equipment of the Darnagul and Khirdalan depots, the modernization of 10 existing stations on the green line, and the provision of advisory support. This includes preparation of project documentation, construction supervision, environmental and social impact assessment, and project implementation support.

    AIIB noted that the Darnagul and Khirdalan depots will become key operational bases to increase the resilience and capacity of the entire metro network. The new infrastructure will provide necessary facilities for train parking and maintenance, and will allow the red and green lines to be separated at 28 May station, improving current transport reliability and creating a foundation for future expansion.

    The project also aims to introduce modern technical, environmental, and financial standards, which will be applied in the further development of the green line and in rolling stock upgrades. These measures will complement the planned expansion of the purple metro line.

    The bank emphasized that the project will deliver significant environmental benefits through the development of low-carbon public transport, reduction of urban congestion, and increased energy efficiency and safety of the Baku Metro.

    Baku Metro AIIB loan
    AIIB Bakı metrosunun genişləndirilməsi üzrə krediti təsdiqləyib
    АБИИ утвердил кредит на расширение Бакметрополитена

    Latest News

    18:29

    France's Macron to participate in New Delhi AI summit during India visit next week

    Other countries
    18:14
    Photo

    Limited-format meeting between Ilham Aliyev and JD Vance kicks off

    Foreign policy
    18:08
    Photo

    Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for US Vice President JD Vance

    Foreign policy
    17:58

    Azerbaijan begins importing strawberries from US

    Business
    17:44

    43% of business loans in Azerbaijan fully secured

    Finance
    17:42
    Photo

    US Vice President arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

    Foreign policy
    17:30

    Azerbaijani lawmakers meet with Mexico's Chamber of Deputies speaker

    Foreign policy
    17:27

    Death toll from ferry disaster in Philippines exceeds 50

    Other countries
    17:07

    AIIB approves $180 million loan to expand Baku metro

    Finance
    All News Feed