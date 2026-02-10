AIIB approves $180 million loan to expand Baku metro

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a $180 million loan for the expansion of the Baku Metro, Report informs, citing AIIB.

The funding will be used to improve the reliability of transport, the efficiency of technical maintenance, operational safety, and to create conditions for further network expansion.

The project includes the construction and equipment of the Darnagul and Khirdalan depots, the modernization of 10 existing stations on the green line, and the provision of advisory support. This includes preparation of project documentation, construction supervision, environmental and social impact assessment, and project implementation support.

AIIB noted that the Darnagul and Khirdalan depots will become key operational bases to increase the resilience and capacity of the entire metro network. The new infrastructure will provide necessary facilities for train parking and maintenance, and will allow the red and green lines to be separated at 28 May station, improving current transport reliability and creating a foundation for future expansion.

The project also aims to introduce modern technical, environmental, and financial standards, which will be applied in the further development of the green line and in rolling stock upgrades. These measures will complement the planned expansion of the purple metro line.

The bank emphasized that the project will deliver significant environmental benefits through the development of low-carbon public transport, reduction of urban congestion, and increased energy efficiency and safety of the Baku Metro.