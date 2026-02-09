IMF executive visits Aghdam, Khankandi, and Shusha in Azerbaijan

Patryk Loszewski, Executive Director for the Swiss Constituency at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), visited the cities of Aghdam, Khankandi, and Shusha in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance, that during the visit, the executive director was provided with detailed information on the large-scale restoration and reconstruction work carried out in Aghdam, which was completely destroyed during the occupation, including the implementation of the city's master plan, the development of modern infrastructure, and measures taken for the phased resettlement of the population under the Great Return Program.

Loszewski also visited the central part of Khankaendi and key infrastructure facilities, observing the restoration and reconstruction work, the organization of social infrastructure, and efforts to ensure adequate living conditions for residents.

During the visit to Shusha, the guest was briefed on the city's rich historical and cultural heritage, the restoration of cultural monuments, and ongoing infrastructure and tourism projects. It was noted that Shusha, as Azerbaijan's cultural capital, plays an important role in the social, cultural, and economic life of the region.